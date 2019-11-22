Newsboys United: Greatness Of Our God Tour

Greatness Of Our God Tour: NEWSBOYS UNITED

Sunday | February 16 | 7:00 PM

Tickets range from $27.00 - $80.00

*price listing includes handling fees

VIP Add Ons: Platinum VIP - $100.00 | Gold VIP - $25.00

*Platinum: Q&A and Photo Op

*Gold: Q&A

5:00 PM - VIP & Platinum VIP Ticket holders

6:00 PM - General Doors

7:00 PM - Show Start

The Bartlesville Community Center features

CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Seats 1 & 2 are in the middle of each row. Even numbered seats (2, 4, 6, etc.) are on the left (north) side of the auditorium while odd seats (1, 3, 5, etc.) are on the right (south) side. The lower the number, the closer the seat is to the center. Rows are labeled A through Z plus ZZ with A closest to the stage and Z/ZZ in the back.

PIT SEATING with no a center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Pit seats are numbered consecutively from right (south) to left (north). Rows are labeled AA though CC.

Limited ADA accessible seating is available on Row ZZ and in Rows C & D on the right (south) side of the auditorium; additional seating in rows E, F & L is also available for those with mobility concerns. Your seating needs are very important to us and we wish speak to you personally in order to customize your seating selection.

For seating questions or to purchase seats in the ADA area, please call the Box Office at 918-336-2787.

For immediate assistance, after regular business hours or on weekends, please email: eat0@eau0eav0eaw0

A $5 handling fee will be added to each ticket at checkout.

All sales are final. No refunds. No exchanges.